New traffic pattern in place throughout Interstate 95 project

A new traffic pattern is now in place on Interstate 95 in Providence, R.I., as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has begun the Providence Viaduct Northbound project.

“Making the highway safer and reducing delay, congestion and vehicle emissions” are among the objectives of the project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

The project consists of replacing the 1,295-foot northbound section of the I-95 bridge which averages more than 220,000 vehicles daily. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island DOT.

As part of the project, Exit 38 for Route 146 and state offices is being moved approximately 1 mile south from its present location (old Exit 23). Drivers now must exit sooner and be in the right lane as they approach the Atwells Avenue overpass and Downtown Providence exit.

RIDOT has provided a video simulation of the changes listed below on its YouTube page.

I-95 North through traffic: Use the two left lanes to remain on I-95. These express lanes will extend over the Providence Viaduct with no exits until the Branch Avenue off-ramp (Exit 39A).

I-95 North to Route 146 North: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, both left lanes will lead onto Route 146 North.

I-95 North to state offices: Use the right lane at the newly relocated Exit 38. Once on the new service road, use the far-right lane to take the state offices exit.

Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to I-95 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and should remain in the right lane. Approaching the state offices exit, follow the signs to I-95 North.

Route 6/10 Connector and Downtown to Route 146 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and use the two left lanes onto Route 146 North.

Atwells Avenue on-ramp to I-95 North or Route 146 North: Traffic will enter the new service road and should use the two left lanes to access Route 146 North or use the right lane to access I-95 North.

In addition to the I-95 northbound bridge, 10 other bridges are being rebuilt, some of which are a critical safety concern, RIDOT said.

RIDOT added that the project has an anticipated completion date of fall 2025. However, this is subject to changes in “needs, circumstances, findings and weather.”

Also according to RIDOT, RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act have made this particular project possible. LL

