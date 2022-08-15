New Pennsylvania law authorizes truck weigh system

August 15, 2022

Keith Goble

|

Pennsylvania recently became the 48th state to adopt a truck weigh system.

Gov. Tom Wolf has signed into law a bill to direct the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to establish an electronic weigh station bypass system for trucks moving across the state.

Supporters at the statehouse tout bypass services for reducing dangerous congestion at weigh stations. Rep. Mindy Fee, R-Lancaster, has said that bypass services reduce emissions by saving fuel and reduces lost time waiting at weigh stations.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria, previously described the truck weigh system to legislators.

“It will equip the state police with a new tool to enforce motor carrier safety across the commonwealth, at their discretion. The technology will screen a driver’s safety record. If the commercial driver is in good standing, they can bypass the state police’s inspection station,” Langerholc said.

Previously HB1410, the new law provides access to additional funding from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s innovative technology deployment program.

A GPS- or infrastructure-based program will be created to provide PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission with authority over weigh-in-motion stations.

“In fact, bypass services incentivize carriers to maintain their safety record and provide credentials to law enforcement in advance,” Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, previously wrote in a memo to legislators. “The local economy benefits from bypass services as well, reducing the overall cost of moving goods.”

The new law takes effect in January. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

