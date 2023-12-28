New Jersey Senate approves bill to improve pothole repair

Better days could soon be ahead for repairing potholes in New Jersey.

The Senate voted unanimously on Dec. 21 to advance a bill that is intended to address concerns about pothole damage to roads and bridges around the state. It now moves to the Assembly for further consideration.

Currently, the New Jersey Department of Transportation is required to provide an annual report to the governor’s office and state lawmakers on New Jersey’s Roadway Pavement System. The state DOT uses the report to identify, repair and maintain projects that were completed throughout the fiscal year. The report, however, does not include information about potholes.

A problem with potholes

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Boonton, said New Jersey is ranked among the worst states in the country for potholes. Multiple sources back up his claim.

USA Today research shows that New Jersey and Maryland are tied for eighth place nationally in potholes, with the state of Washington ranking the worst. Nevada ranks as the state where potholes are least likely to be a problem.

Additionally, Stacker examined data from The Clunker Junker to find that New Jersey ranks sixth nationally for potholes. The site writes that “the average additional cost to drivers in vehicle damage is referred to as a ‘New Jersey pothole tax.’”

Legislative solution offered

The Senate-approved bill would require the New Jersey DOT to begin providing information about pothole repairs and damage claims in its annual report to the Legislature.

Bucco noted the requirement, S2491, would help improve state road maintenance.

“My legislation takes an important step towards improving road safety and transportation transparency for New Jersey,” he said in prepared remarks.

The state DOT also would be required to conduct a lifecycle analysis, in consultation with the New Jersey Division of Risk Management, to report on the number of pothole damage claims submitted by travelers on state roadways. Additionally, the agency would be required to make all pothole repairs and damage information available to the public.

“By obtaining pothole repair and damage claim data from the DOT, we can implement targeted solutions that enhance roadways throughout the Garden State,” Bucco said.

What’s next?

The potholes bill awaits consideration in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. If approved there, S2491 would head to the governor.

Time is running out, however, for the bill to complete its trek through the statehouse. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn the 2022-2023 regular session on Jan. 8.

If S2491 fails to gain legislative approval before adjournment, the pursuit must start over when the 2024-2025 regular session convenes on Jan. 9. LL

