Nebraska temporarily waives hours-of-service regs for truckers hauling fuel

Citing ongoing shortages, Nebraska is waiving certain state and federal regulations for truckers carrying fuel or petroleum products into or within the state.

On May 5, Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order easing regulations pertaining to drivers’ hours of service. The order will provide a temporary waiver Nebraska statue 75-363(3)(i) and CFR 49 part 395, which regulate the amount of time a driver can spend behind the wheel and the amount of off-duty time required before returning to service.

The executive order will apply to drivers hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel into or through the state. According to the order, the state “continues to experience fuel shortages due to high demand for petroleum products.”

The state says the temporary waiver will “help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers.”

For truckers seeking to use the temporary exemption, you’ll want to carry documentation on you while the executive order is in effect. According to the release, “drivers operating under this proclamation shall carry a copy of the proclamation with them as evidence of their direct support of the state of Nebraska during this emergency period.” The executive order can be found here.

Motor carriers shall not require a driver who is fatigued or ill to operate a commercial motor vehicle. Additionally, any driver who notifies a carrier about the need for immediate rest will be given a minimum of 10 consecutive hours off-duty prior to being required to return to service.

The executive order is now in effect and will last through June 4. LL

