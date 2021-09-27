N.Y. driver charged with DUI after crash, declared imminent hazard

A New York-licensed commercial vehicle driver has been declared an imminent hazard and banned from interstate commerce after driving through a red light and hitting another vehicle.

Bobir M. Kholmurodov has been declared an imminent hazard to public safety by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He was served the order Sept. 21, according to a notice from the FMCSA.

Kholmurodov was driving a tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Courtland Township, Kent County, Mich., when he failed to stop at a red light, according to the FMCSA report. After his vehicle collided with another, Kholmurodov left the scene of the accident, FMCSA reports. Michigan State Police found him in adjoining Montcalm County and took him into custody.

A blood alcohol test administered by the Michigan State Police at about 5 p.m. showed Kholmurodov had a blood alcohol content of 0.17. Having alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a commercial driver’s license is a violation of federal safety regulations.

Michigan State Police officers discovered opened beer containers and liquor bottles in the cab when they inspected Kholmurodov’s truck cab.

Kholmurodov has been charged by the state of Michigan with operating while intoxicated – second offense; failure to stop and identify after a collision; and open alcohol container in the vehicle.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $1,951 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations may result in criminal penalties.

Kholmurodov may not operate a commercial motor vehicle until such time as he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional. LL

