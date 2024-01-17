Minimum insurance bill another burden to trucking, lawmaker says

January 17, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

A member of Congress with a background in the trucking industry used his time at a House hearing to fight back against a bill that would increase a motor carrier’s minimum liability insurance by 566%.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held a hearing about the supply chain and the general state of infrastructure on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who operates a family trucking business, said that regulations have made it difficult to operate a small trucking company in the United States.

“I truly believe that the trucking industry is the most taxed and regulated industry in this country,” Collins said. “For far too long, we have been the recipient of overreaching, over-burdensome and over-out-of-control federal agencies.”

In particular, Collins called out an attempt to make trucking companies carry $5 million worth of liability insurance.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia introduced the Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act in December. The bill would increase existing minimum insurance levels from $750,000 all the way to $5 million.

Collins noted research that up to 91% of crashes between cars and tractor-trailers are “the four-wheeler’s fault.”

“We don’t need to force larger minimums on our auto liabilities in this country for trucking,” Collins added. “The only thing that does is give a pay raise to these trial lawyers out there.”

OOIDA pushes back against insurance bill

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also opposes any attempts to increase the minimum insurance.

Opponents point out that most motor carriers already carry $1 million in insurance and that the most recent study into the issue found that the current minimum insurance level adequately covers damages in all but 0.6% of the cases.

OOIDA played a key role in helping keep a minimum insurance increase out of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. LL

Related News

transportation

Federal

OOIDA to transportation committee: Value safety over tech

Any future trucking regulations should be about safety and not to benefit tech manufacturers. That was OOIDA’s message to a transportation committee.

By Mark Schremmer | January 12

electric vehicle

Federal

U.S. House strikes down electric vehicle charging ‘Buy America’ waiver

The House of Representatives rejected Biden’s “Buy America” waiver for electric vehicle chargers. Find out what’s happening in the EV world.

By Tyson Fisher | January 12

safety fitness

Federal

Safety fitness rulemaking could be influenced by several reports

Before FMCSA decides how to proceed with a rulemaking on safety fitness determination, it wants more feedback from the public.

By Mark Schremmer | January 12

Minimum insurance

Federal

Rep. Garcia renews effort to increase minimum insurance to $5M

A bill that would inflate motor carriers’ minimum insurance by 566% has made its way back into Congress.

By Mark Schremmer | January 11

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.