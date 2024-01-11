Rep. Garcia renews effort to increase minimum insurance to $5M

A bill that would inflate motor carriers’ minimum liability insurance by 566% has made its way back into Congress.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., introduced the Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act on Dec. 22. The bill would increase existing minimum insurance levels from $750,000 all the way to $5 million. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., joined Garcia to introduce the bill.

Although the name is different from previous Congressional sessions, the effort is not new. Under the previous name of the Insurance Act, Garcia attempted to increase the minimum amount to $4.9 million in 2019 and to $5 million in 2021. Neither of the standalone bills came close to passing the House as they garnered only six and eight co-sponsors, respectively. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., also tried to increase the minimum number several times, starting with a hike to $4.2 million in 2013.

Proponents argue the legislation would protect families “from the financial devastation caused by catastrophic truck crashes.”

Opposition

Opponents point out that most motor carriers already carry $1 million in insurance and that the most recent study into the issue found that the current minimum insurance level adequately covers damages in all but 0.6% of the cases.

While defending against Garcia’s 2021 proposed increase, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said that the bill was motivated by trial lawyers.

“It should come as no surprise that Rep. Garcia is working with his trial lawyer allies to exponentially boost current insurance levels, as they typically receive 30-40% of a settlement against a motor carrier,” OOIDA wrote. “This bill would line the pockets of trial lawyers at the expense of hard-working truckers, and it would do nothing to improve highway safety.”

OOIDA, which represents small-business truckers, added that the bill would decrease safety, as it would force many safe and experienced truck drivers out of business.

Regarding the current bill, OOIDA’s Collin Long questioned the timing of introduction. Garcia introduced the Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act just before Congress left for a long Christmas break.

“It’s disappointing that in the midst of professional drivers working tirelessly to ensure Americans have the best holiday season, Rep. Garcia pulls an Ebenezer Scrooge and introduces this greedy money grab of a bill,” said Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs.

Other attempts

The previous bills to drastically increase the minimum insurance for motor carriers never gained steam. However, the House version of the 2021 highway bill included a provision to raise the minimum insurance to $2 million.

Republican House members opposed the increase.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said the increase of $1.25 million was a punishment to the nation’s truckers.

“There is not one credible ounce of research that indicates that we needed to increase this and by all means not by (167%),” Bost said.

“Many of you don’t understand this, but I was born and raised and actually ran the family trucking company for 10 years. I know and understand what they go through. I know and understand what they went through this last year, and for all of a sudden to come out and punish them … And it’s true, it’s punishment whenever it isn’t justified to raise it this much.”

Johnson, who helped introduce the current minimum insurance bill, advocated for the provision in 2021.

“We know there are truckers out there who perform a service, but we represent people and people are getting injured from time to time by these truckers, and they deserve to have a level of insurance that will protect them,” Johnson said.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., took offense on behalf of truck drivers.

“Just listening to some of these comments about protecting people from ‘those truckers … those truckers.’ I heard it over and over again. It’s almost as if they’re the enemy, and they’re not,” he said. “And I hear this comment that it’s only going to cost a few more dollars in premiums. That’s ridiculous. It’s going to put some of these independent operators out of business, because the amount of money they’re going to have to put up for insurance. It’s going to come down to one simple choice … you either choose those truck drivers who are trying to support their families, or you choose trial attorneys. That’s what it comes down to.”

The provision remained in the House version of the highway bill. However, a minimum insurance increase never made it into the Senate version, which ultimately became law. LL