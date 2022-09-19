Meetings scheduled for Virginia DOT study

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding public meetings on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 to provide information on the Route 199 Project Pipeline study.

Transportation issues such as congestion, safety and access will identified and analyzed as part of the study, according to the Project Pipeline website.

Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) between Brookwood Driver and Route 5 (John Taylor Highway) in Williamsburg and James City County will be assessed within the study.

A “high number” of rear-end crashes occur within the Humelsine Parkway corridor due to traffic congestion and intersections with Jamestown Road and John Tyler Highways, says the project website.

The website also referenced a crash at Route 199 and John Tyler Highway that resulted in a pedestrian fatality when explaining the purpose of the project. Identifying cost-effective improvements that address deficient conditions and prioritize safety for vulnerable users is a major objective.

Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization, James City County and the City of Williamsburg are partnering to conduct the study.

The first public information session is scheduled at Laurel Lane Elementary School in Williamsburg. The second meeting is planned to take place at the Williamsburg Community Building. Additional information about the meetings and presentation information has been made available through the project website.

Comments can be submitted at either meeting. You can also email comments to Jerry.Paul@VDOT.Virginia.gov or send to Jerry Pauley; Virginia Department of Transportation; 7511 Burbage Drive;Suffolk, VA 23435.

VDOT also offers updates by email, for which you can sign up here. LL

