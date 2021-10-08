Mack Defense to show off 60-ton line-haul vehicle

October 8, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Mack Defense plans to showcase a 60-ton line-haul truck based on the Mack Granite at the Oct. 11-13 Association of the United States Army meeting and expo in Washington, D.C.

The truck is built on the commercially available Mack Granite chassis but has a Mack Anthem cab. The line-haul truck easily hauls 60-ton payloads while also meeting military requirements, according to a news release from Mack Defense.

The line-haul model is equipped with the powerful 13-liter Mack MP 8 engine and Mack mDRIVE 12-speed automated manual transmission. The MP8 engine offers 440 hp and up to 1,660 lb-ft of torque. The 48-inch flattop extended cab is roomy enough so drivers can comfortably move about it or walk-through to sleeping quarters.

 

Mack Defense’s 60-ton Mack Granite-based line-haul truck
Mack Defense plans to showcase its 60-ton Mack Granite-based line-haul truck during the AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition on Oct. 11-13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy Mack Defense)

The aerodynamic design, based on the Mack Anthem, is engineered for maximum efficiency with a lowered hood line, directing airflow to the vehicle’s sides, and over the hood and roof. This improves wind resistance and increases fuel efficiency by up to 3%. The breakaway mirrors have spring-loaded mounts to move away from the cab when hit, increasing safety and reducing repair and replacements costs. LED headlights use less energy and improve visibility.

The aerodynamic design, based on the Mack Anthem, is engineered for maximum efficiency with a lowered hood line, directing air flow to the vehicle’s sides, and over the hood and roof. This improves wind resistance and increases fuel efficiency by up to 3%. The breakaway mirrors have spring-loaded mounts that move away from the cab when hit, increasing safety and reducing repair and replacements costs. LED headlights use less energy and improve visibility.

The Mack Defense line-haul truck also offers an interior environment that is functional, comfortable and ergonomic. The flat-bottomed steering wheel allows for plenty of belly room and easier ingress and egress, while the Sears seat improves support. The controls are durable, ergonomically placed and illuminated so drivers can keep their eyes of the road.

Allentown, Pa.-based Mack Defense is a subsidiary of Greensboro, N.C.-based Mack Trucks. It is semiautonomous with its own officers and board of directors. LL

Other Land Line equipment news:

Related News

Hernando de Soto i-40 bridge across the Mississippi River

District of Columbia

I-40 bridge update: Where to go around

Marty Ellis has some advice on getting through one of America’s biggest current highway backups – the Memphis I-40 bridge closure mess.

By Mark Reddig | July 02

M917A3military HDT (heavy duty dump) truck

Business

Army, Mack Defense mark serial production of M917A3 dumper

Mack Defense last week began production of a military-grade M917A3 dump truck for the U.S. Army. It’s based on Mack Truck’s Granite truck.

By Tom Berg | September 27

Truck driver using a CB radio

Business

FM is coming to a CB radio near you

The Federal Communications Commission has approved the use of FM transmission in CB radios. But you won’t need to buy a new CB radio yet.

By John Bendel | September 24

New 47X, significantly updated from the current 4700

Business

New 47X strengthens Western Star’s bid for vocational sales

Western Star upgrades its vocational trucks with the lighter 47X, successor to its 4700 model, echoing changes made to the 4900 model.

By Tom Berg | September 24