Mack Defense to show off 60-ton line-haul vehicle

Mack Defense plans to showcase a 60-ton line-haul truck based on the Mack Granite at the Oct. 11-13 Association of the United States Army meeting and expo in Washington, D.C.

The truck is built on the commercially available Mack Granite chassis but has a Mack Anthem cab. The line-haul truck easily hauls 60-ton payloads while also meeting military requirements, according to a news release from Mack Defense.

The line-haul model is equipped with the powerful 13-liter Mack MP 8 engine and Mack mDRIVE 12-speed automated manual transmission. The MP8 engine offers 440 hp and up to 1,660 lb-ft of torque. The 48-inch flattop extended cab is roomy enough so drivers can comfortably move about it or walk-through to sleeping quarters.

The aerodynamic design, based on the Mack Anthem, is engineered for maximum efficiency with a lowered hood line, directing airflow to the vehicle’s sides, and over the hood and roof. This improves wind resistance and increases fuel efficiency by up to 3%. The breakaway mirrors have spring-loaded mounts to move away from the cab when hit, increasing safety and reducing repair and replacements costs. LED headlights use less energy and improve visibility.

The Mack Defense line-haul truck also offers an interior environment that is functional, comfortable and ergonomic. The flat-bottomed steering wheel allows for plenty of belly room and easier ingress and egress, while the Sears seat improves support. The controls are durable, ergonomically placed and illuminated so drivers can keep their eyes of the road.

Allentown, Pa.-based Mack Defense is a subsidiary of Greensboro, N.C.-based Mack Trucks. It is semiautonomous with its own officers and board of directors. LL

