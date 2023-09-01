Love’s adds truck stops in Louisiana and Nevada

September 1, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Additional truck parking can now be found in Louisiana and Nevada thanks to the opening of a pair of new truck stops.

On Aug. 31, Love’s Travel Stops opened two new locations: one in Opelousas, La., and the other in Jackpot, Nev.

The new facility in Opelousas is located off Interstate 49 and Harry Guilbeau Road. With the new travel center comes the addition of 64 truck parking spaces to St. Landry Parish. The company says the new location will generate 100 jobs.

The company’s other new location, in Jackpot at Highway 93 and Progressive Drive, adds 31 truck parking spaces in Nevada. Love’s says the site will bring 45 new jobs to Elko County.

“We’re excited to open our 12th Love’s location in Louisiana and seventh in Nevada,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “By continuing to grow in areas where our customers need fast, friendly service that gets them back on the road quickly, we’re expanding our Highway Hospitality to even more professional drivers, travelers and locals.”

Both of the new Love’s truck stops are open 24/7 and offer a host of amenities to drivers. The new locations feature:

Opelousas

  • More than 17,000 square feet
  • 64 truck parking spaces
  • Speedco (opening Sept. 18)
  • Seven diesel bays
  • Seven showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT Scale

Jackpot

  • More than 9,000 square feet
  • 31 truck parking spaces
  • Five diesel bays
  • Four showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT Scale

To commemorate the grand openings, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to help the local communities. These will go to Park Vista Elementary School in Opelousas and Jackpot’s Helping Hands in Jackpot.

Love’s reports to operate 644 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

