Large Indiana rest area closed through October

September 27, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

The Greenfield rest areas in Indiana are closed for renovations until Oct. 31.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, both the eastbound and westbound Greenfield rest areas off Interstate 70 at mile marker 107 are temporarily closed. INDOT estimates each rest area will reopen on Oct. 31.

The closure of the rest areas leave a big hole in truck parking. Each of the rest areas includes 101 truck parking spaces, temporarily eliminating more than 200 truck parking spaces in the area.

According to INDOT, renovations include the following:

  • All new sidewalks, car, and truck side. Complete concrete replacement of sidewalks.
  • Update bathroom walls.
  • Interior lighting upgrade.
  • Complete renovation of bathrooms: toilets, stalls, faucets, lighting.
  • Complete lobby renovation.
  • External lighting upgrade.
  • New fence area.

The next rest area from the eastbound Greenfield Rest Area is the Ohio I-70 welcome center, which is about 80 miles away. From the westbound rest area, the next rest area is 40 miles away at the Plainfield westbound rest area. LL

 

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

