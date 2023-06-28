Kenworth to provide special edition Transition Trucking prize

This year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award will be a little extra special. Kenworth has announced a signature edition truck will be presented to the winner.

The T680 anniversary truck is part of Kenworth’s 100-year celebration. It features a 76-inch sleeper, signature paint, special anniversary wheels and Kenworth 100 badges and logos throughout.

It will be the eighth consecutive year that Kenworth has provided Transition Trucking’s top award.

“Every year we see a life changed because of this contest and I don’t think it can get any better but each year it does,” Brad Bentley, Fastport president, said in a news release. Kenworth outdid themselves by providing this incredible T680 Special Edition Anniversary Edition truck. In honor of Kenworth’s 100th anniversary this year, our goal is to receive 100 nominations, and we are excited to award this truck to a deserving driver who has made the successful transition to the trucking industry following military service.”

Nominations for the 2023 award will be accepted through July 31. The top 10 semifinalists are scheduled to be announced Sept. 1. The three finalists will be announced in Columbus, Ohio, before public voting begins on Oct. 27. On Dec. 15 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, this year’s winner will be revealed.

“Driver nominations can come from small, mid- and large-sized fleets, organizations or CDL schools,” Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth director of marketing, said. “Just last year, winner Ashley Leiva, was nominated by the driving school that trained her. Each year, I look forward to getting to know the inspiring award finalists and I am thrilled that Kenworth is able to award a deserving veteran the T680 signature edition in honor of Kenworth’s 100th anniversary.”

Leiva, a U.S. Army veteran and driver for Noemi Trucking, was the first Transition Trucking winner to be nominated by a National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving School.

To qualify, drivers must meet these criteria:

Be a legal resident of the continental United States and military veteran or current/former member of the National Guard or Reserves.

Have graduated from Professional Truck Driver Institute-certified, National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools or Commercial Vehicle Training Association member driver training school, with a valid commercial driver’s license.

Have been employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet that has pledged to hire veterans and hired as a CDL driver after Jan. 1, 2022.

“Transportation is an industry focused on serving community and giving back, so it’s a natural fit for military veterans looking to continue their careers on a service-oriented mission,” Eric Eversole, U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president and Hiring Our Heroes president, said. “Hiring Our Heroes is proud to partner with Fastport and Kenworth to promote the hiring of more service members into the trucking industry.”

More information is available on the Transition Trucking, Fastport and Hiring our Heroes websites. LL