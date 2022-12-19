Army veteran Ashley Leiva selected as Transition Trucking 2022 winner

December 19, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Ashley Leiva, a driver for Noemi Trucking and U.S. Army veteran, was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 16.

Leiva is a distinguished veteran who spent nearly 16 years in the Army. She graduated from the transportation training program at Del Mar College and began running her late mother’s trucking business, which she renamed Noemi Trucking in honor of her mother, along with her brother.

Leiva was the first winner to be nominated by a National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving School, said a Kenworth news release.

Ashley Leiva wins 2022 Transition Trucking award
Genevieve Bekkerus (left), Kenworth director of marketing, presented Ashley Leiva with the keys to a Kenworth T680 Next Gen at the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award presentation. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Trucks)

“This is certainly a very special moment for me,” Leiva said in a statement. “My mother inspired me to go into truck driving. She said driving a truck made her feel like she was on top of the world. It is an honor to receive the Transition Trucking award of the T680 Next Generation from among all the outstanding nominated veterans and fellow truck drivers. Thank you to Fastport, Hiring Our Heroes and Kenworth for what you do to help veterans transition into the trucking industry.”

As the 2022 winner, Leiva of Corpus Christi, Texas was presented with the keys to a Kenworth T680 Next Generation truck at the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“We are honored to recognize Ashley Leiva for her service to our nation and commitment to excellence in the transportation industry,” Eric Eversole, Hiring our Heroes president, said in a statement. “Kenworth’s tremendous contribution of a T680 Next Generation will ensure her continued success as an owner-operator.”

Sean Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran and driver for McElroy Truck Lines, and Dave Marihugh, also a Navy veteran, who drives for Roehl Transport, were awarded $10,000 as runners-up.

All 11 semifinalists received a trip to Washington, D.C., and were in attendance at the ceremony. LL

