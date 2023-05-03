Kenworth, Peterbilt FCEV hydrogen fuel cell trucks coming soon

Two Paccar truck brands say they have zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks coming soon.

Kenworth Truck Co. says it will have Class 8 zero-emission T680 FCEV hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks coming off the production line in 2024.

Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt also has announced the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell technology for its heavy-duty truck line up.

Both Kenworth and Peterbilt are using technology from Plano, Texas-based Toyota Motor North America. Parent company Paccar announced a strategic partnership with Toyota at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo this week in Anaheim, Calif.

Toyota Motor North America Inc. reports that its hydrogen fuel cell technology has been given zero-emission powertrain certification by the California Air Resources Board. Toyota plans to begin assembly of the modules in the United States in late 2023, the company announced.

Hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks produce electricity by using a fuel cell powered by hydrogen instead of using electricity only from a battery that must be recharged, according to a U.S. Department of Energy website. The vehicles emit only water vapor and warm air.

Kenworth FCEV

Kirkland, Wash.-based Kenworth is putting the hydrogen fuel cell tech into its flagship T680 on-highway truck.

The T680 FCEV has a range of up to 450 miles, depending upon driving conditions, the company stated.

“The T680 FCEV was engineered to offer one of the longest driving ranges of any zero emission trucks on the market,” Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president, said in the company statement. “With quick refueling, this broadens our zero-emission product offering to include round-the-clock operations in regional haul and demonstrates FCEV potential for long haul.”

The truck is equipped with Toyota’s 310kW Dual Motor Assembly, capable of providing 415 horsepower continuously at a maximum payload of 82,000 pounds gross combination weight rating and the Toyota Gen 2 dual fuel cell module.

The truck has undergone years of research, development and real-world product testing, Baney said.

Last year, Kenworth and Toyota completed a joint pilot program at the Port of Los Angeles, where Kenworth customers operated 10 prototype T680 FCEVs in a real-world setting. The program’s success laid the foundation for Kenworth and Toyota engineers to develop the T680 FCEV that is the focus of the commercialization plans.

“Toyota is excited to take the next step in this joint effort with Kenworth to provide a zero-emission powertrain kit to its customers,” Matt Stich, general manager of fuel cell solutions for Toyota Motor North America, said in the Kenworth announcement. “This proven hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology will allow commercial customers to help reduce carbon and operate more sustainably.”

Peterbilt fuel cell truck

Peterbilt Motors Co. expects to have its FCEV trucks available in 2025, according to a news release.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a key component of a portfolio of Peterbilt zero-emission vehicles that also includes our advanced battery-electric models,” Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice president, said in the news release. “Our partnership with Toyota will deliver the most advanced fuel cell powertrain in the industry.”

Hydrogen fuel cells are a great solution for longer-range applications, Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt chief engineer, said in the news release.

“The fuel cell is designed to power the vehicle and recharge the batteries in the propulsion system, providing more range without additional battery weight.” Newhouse said. “We are designing these advanced vehicles for optimal performance in longer-haul applications.”

Seattle-based Paccar, founded in 1905, produces light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates

Kenworth Truck Co. is celebrating 100 years of truck manufacturing in 2023. LL

