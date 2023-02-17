Kenworth celebrates 100 Years in 2023

Kenworth Truck Co. has kicked off a yearlong 100th-anniversary celebration to mark the company’s founding in 1923.

In addition to hosting festivities at truck shows and civic events in the U.S. and Canada throughout the year, the truck manufacturer has designed two special-edition models based on its W900 and T680 sleeper-cab highway tractors. They are being built in four special colors and get commemorative badges and décor.

Only 900 of the W900 SEs, based on the traditionally styled and popular model that originated in 1961, will be made, and they are already sold out, company executives said during a Feb. 15 podcast. The T680 Signature Editions will be produced in greater numbers but only during 2023.

“Kenworth’s storied history over the past 100 years provides much to be proud about,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “From being the first U.S. truck manufacturer to offer a diesel engine as standard equipment in 1933 to selling Kenworth trucks with an electric powertrain today, it’s been quite a journey. We’re also especially proud of our leadership in truck aerodynamics with the Kenworth T600 introduction in 1985. That model began the revolution in fuel-efficient trucks and its evolution has tremendously advanced in the new flagship T680 that sets industry standard today in truck aerodynamics.”

To further commemorate the anniversary, the company has set up a special page on the company website, Kenworth100.com. It contains archived photos and historical information, and lists upcoming activities.

Kenworth 100 Collection

In honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, the 2023 Kenworth Merchandise Collection features more than 25 new, officially-licensed Kenworth 100 Collection apparel, drinkware and accessories for fleets, drivers and brand enthusiasts.

The full 2023 Kenworth Merchandise Collection also offers a comprehensive lineup of more than 300 items, including caps, men and women’s apparel, kids’ items, drinkware, golf accessories, name brands, and 2023 appointment and wall calendars.

Both the 2023 wall and appointment calendars feature truck photographs that encompass Kenworth’s history from 1923 to the present. The 1923 Kenworth with the T680 76-inch high-roof sleeper, T680E and Class 6 K270E battery electric vehicles, T680 76-inch mid-roof sleeper, T680 day cab, W900L 86-inch Studio Sleeper and W990 52-inch Flat Roof sleeper are among the models that are featured. LL