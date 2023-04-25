Iowa’s DOT says truckers are ‘encouraged’ to park at scale locations

For truckers traveling through Iowa looking for safe parking, the state’s Department of Transportation has a suggestion: Park at the scales.

In a recent Facebook post, the Iowa DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement told truckers they are “not only allowed but encouraged” to park at the state’s scale locations “for much-needed rest.” There are 11 scale locations across the state.

“They are quiet, safe, and the perfect place to get a good night (or day’s) sleep,” the post read.

The agency said that parking isn’t the only attractive aspect of the scale site locations. Two of the sites in the Des Moines metro area, Jasper County and Dallas County, are in the process of having public restrooms built for drivers to use.

Understandably, some drivers may be uneasy with the idea of parking at a scale location. Officials claim that truckers choosing to park at those sites won’t be harassed with excessive inspections.

“For those wondering, no, these drivers are not [inspected] nor are they woken up at any time for inspection,” Motor Vehicle Enforcement wrote in an October 2022 Facebook post. “They deserve a good night’s sleep like everyone else!”

The post went on to claim that “there is never a time when a spot is not available.”

According to its website, Motor Vehicle Enforcement is “a dynamic, progressive, and professional statewide law enforcement organization dedicated to highway safety.” LL