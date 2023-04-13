Iowa suspending certain regulations until May 1

Significant damage from winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms and tornadoes in Iowa have prompted a disaster emergency declaration suspending certain weight and hours-of-service requirements for commercial drivers.

The waiver, effective until May 1, temporarily suspends these Iowa Code provisions for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites during the duration of the order.

“These conditions threaten the public peace, health and safety of citizens of Iowa and have damaged and destroyed public and private property,” Gov. Kimberly Reynolds wrote in the proclamation.

The Iowa emergency allows for travel up to 90,000 pounds without a permit on roads that are not interstate highways as long as the load does not exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5%, does not exceed the maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and complies with posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

Motor carriers and drivers operating under this order are subject to conditions including:

The controlled substances and alcohol use and testing requirements, commercial driver’s license requirements, financial responsibility requirements, or any other portion of the Code of Federal Regulations not identified remain in full effect.

A driver who informs a carrier they are ill or fatigued must be given at least 10 hours off-duty before being required to return to service.

Upon driver request, a commercial motor carrier must give a driver at least 34 consecutive hours off when the driver has been on duty for more than 70 hours during any eight consecutive days.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of this relief.

At the expiration of this emergency or when a driver has been relieved of all duty and responsibility related to relief efforts, a driver that has had at least 34 consecutive hours off-duty shall be permitted to start the 60/70-hour clock at zero. LL

More Land Line coverage of Iowa.