Iowa enacts harvest proclamation

Concerns over a timely harvest were the rationale for Iowa’s 2023 harvest proclamation.

Under the Iowa declaration, state regulatory provisions that restrict the movement of overweight loads of soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) are suspended.

“Large amounts of agricultural traffic throughout the state has hastened the need for efficient and effective collection of the harvest,” the order said.

Permits required to transport such loads also are suspended by this order. These suspensions apply to all highways within the state, excluding the interstate system.

Jolene Riessen, president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association,” said the proclamation is extremely beneficial for the state’s agricultural industry.

“On behalf of Iowa’s farmers, we extend our gratitude to @IAGovernor for approval of the Harvest Weight Proclamation as it is a tremendous help for Iowa’s corn farmers,” said ICGA President Jolene Riessen, a farmer from Ida Grove. https://t.co/jdQtqxrXnd pic.twitter.com/RipkvdCo8E — Iowa Corn (@iowa_corn) September 11, 2023

Loads cannot:

Exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight

Exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table by more than 12.5%

Exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds

Posted limits on roads and bridges must be adhered to, said the order.

Nothing in the declaration provides an exemption from any other portion of the Iowa Code or the Iowa Administrative Code not specifically identified.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is directed by the proclamation to monitor the operation of it to assure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of trucks involved in the state’s planting season. LL

More Land Line coverage of Iowa news.