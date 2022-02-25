International trucks recalled for wrong color backup lights

February 25, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Navistar is recalling thousands of International trucks regarding an issue with backup lights.

More than 4,000 International truck models LT and RH, model year 2019, are part of the recall. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the LED backup lights are the incorrect color white. As such, these lights fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Incorrect color backup lights may decrease vehicle visibility of the International trucks to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be notified by Navistar around April 18. Dealers will inspect and replace the LED backup lights as necessary, free of charge.

For questions, contact Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 22503. The agency’s number for this recall is 22V-092.

This recall is an extension of a Weldon recall dating back to 2018. The lighting manufacturer tested the color of two lighting samples in September 2018. Results revealed the samples fell outside the color boundaries for white light.

In November 2018, Weldon filed a petition with the agency for inconsequential noncompliance. The company claimed that the slight color deviation did not create an enhanced risk to vehicle safety. That petition was denied in February. Consequently, Weldon initiated the recall process. More than 6,000 vehicles were identified as potentially affected, including the above International trucks recall. LL

Other Navistar recalls:

Roadflex

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Cummins Inc.

Equipment

Cummins’ acquisitions ensure its continued prosperity

Cummins is on a tear. It recently announced acquiring Meritor and Jake Brakes. The growth started years ago, says Land Line’s Tom Berg.

By Tom Berg | February 24

Embark tractor, courtesy Embark

Equipment

Knight-Swift to equip trucks with Embark’s autonomous truck tech

White-collar tech industry employees are ready to hand over the keys of autonomous trucks to blue-collar truckers. San Francisco-based autonomous truck technology company Embark Trucks and Phoenix-based Knight-Swift Transportation are launching what they are calling a Truck Transfer Program. Rather than using Embark employees, the program will allow Knight-Swift drivers to operate the autonomous trucks […]

By Tyson Fisher | February 23

Cummins to acquire axle, brake company Meritor

Equipment

Engine maker Cummins to acquire axle, brake company Meritor

Cummins says it expects acquiring axle/brake tech specialist Meritor will help it develop economically feasible zero-carbon transportation.

By Chuck Robinson | February 22

OOIDA's Live From Exit 24, 7 p.m. Central

Equipment

Truckers’ health key topic on next episode of ‘Live From Exit 24’

On the next episode of “Live From Exit 24,” Mike Matousek and Lewie Pugh discuss a new product to help truckers lead a healthier life.

By Land Line Staff | February 22