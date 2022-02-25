International trucks recalled for wrong color backup lights

Navistar is recalling thousands of International trucks regarding an issue with backup lights.

More than 4,000 International truck models LT and RH, model year 2019, are part of the recall. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the LED backup lights are the incorrect color white. As such, these lights fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Incorrect color backup lights may decrease vehicle visibility of the International trucks to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be notified by Navistar around April 18. Dealers will inspect and replace the LED backup lights as necessary, free of charge.

For questions, contact Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 22503. The agency’s number for this recall is 22V-092.

This recall is an extension of a Weldon recall dating back to 2018. The lighting manufacturer tested the color of two lighting samples in September 2018. Results revealed the samples fell outside the color boundaries for white light.

In November 2018, Weldon filed a petition with the agency for inconsequential noncompliance. The company claimed that the slight color deviation did not create an enhanced risk to vehicle safety. That petition was denied in February. Consequently, Weldon initiated the recall process. More than 6,000 vehicles were identified as potentially affected, including the above International trucks recall. LL

