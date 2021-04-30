Navistar recalling thousands of International trucks for engine issue

April 30, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Navistar is recalling thousands of certain International trucks due to an issue that may cause the engine to stall.

Specifically, Navistar is recalling more than 10,000 International LT and RH trucks model year 2019-21. According the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the wrist pin in the engine may crack and cause connecting rod failure. If that were to happen, it could cause a stall, which increases the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Navistar. Dealers will install a detection system software program to warn the driver prior to engine connecting rod failure. Any engines with a defective connecting rod will be repaired.

This recall is similar to one Navistar issued last year.

In May 2020, Navistar recalled 4,500 International LT and RH trucks model year 2018-20. Those trucks also had issues with the wrist pin that required installing an electronic detection system. Any trucks that are part of  both recalls still need to return to the dealer for the new remedy.

Notifications to owners of affected trucks are expected tobe mailed out in July. For questions, contact Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 20505. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-281. LL

TruckTractorTrailer

Related News

Peterbilt 579 updated

Equipment

Peterbilt 579 updated: Midrange trucks get wider cab

The restyled Model 579 tractor looms big and bold, with digital dash and smoother aero stylings, contributing editor Tom Berg reports.

By Tom Berg | April 23

Shell Starship 2.0

Equipment

Shell Starship 2.0, coming this May

Shell Lubricants is launching its Starship 2.0 for a coast-to-coast drive in May in an effort to evaluate fuel efficiency in transportation.

By Land Line Staff | April 22

Freightliner, Western Star recall

Equipment

Daimler Trucks recalling nearly 18,000 trucks for steering issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks after discovering an issue that may cause loss of steering.

By Land Line Staff | April 21

Peterbilt Model 535 and Model 536

Equipment

Peterbilt announces new conventional-cab midrange models

Peterbilt Motors offers new medium-duty truck models with a new automated eight-speed transmission and upgraded interior finishes.

By Tom Berg | April 09