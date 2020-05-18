Navistar recalling International trucks for engine issue

Navistar is recalling certain International trucks regarding an engine issue, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

Navistar is recalling 4,500 model year 2018-2020 International LT trucks and 201-2020 International RH trucks. According to NHTSA, the wrist pin busing of the engine connecting rod may fail. Connecting rod failure may result in unexpected an unexpected engine shutdown, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recalls are scheduled to begin July 8.

As of publication, Navistar has not developed a remedy for the issue.

Owners of affected trucks will be contacted.

For questions, call customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 20504. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-255.