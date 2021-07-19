Infrastructure in Maine ranked the worst; best in Illinois

July 19, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Congress is having a difficult time passing an infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, roads and bridges are crumbling. The situation is better in some states compared to others. Who has the best and worst infrastructure?

Recently, CNBC released its annual America’s Top States for Business. Among other categories, the study ranks states’ infrastructure. Walking away with the best infrastructure is Illinois.

  1. Illinois
  2. Nevada
  3. Indiana
  4. Tennessee
  5. Florida
  6. Georgia
  7. Utah
  8. (tie) Maryland, Delaware, Arizona

States’ infrastructure were ranked by analyzing the following metrics: population within 500 miles, bridges in poor condition, roads in unacceptable condition, broadband access and power outages per year.

Although 21% of Illinois roads are in unacceptable condition, only 9% of bridges are in poor condition, nearly 90% have access to broadband and there are only 2 hours of power outages each year. Illinois also scored major points for its freight infrastructure.

On the other hand, there are many states that have a crumbling infrastructure in some areas. Taking home the award for worst infrastructure is Maine. Nearly 15% of both bridges and roads in the Pine Tree State are in bad condition. However, the biggest factor is the power grid. Maine experiences more than 15 hours of power outages every year. The worst infrastructures are in:

  1. Maine
  2. Alaska
  3. South Dakota
  4. New Mexico
  5. Vermont
  6. New Hampshire
  7. (tie) Arkansas, Montana
  8. Rhode Island
  9. West Virginia

CNBC also ranked states in other categories related to business. The best state regarding cost of doing business is Oklahoma, with Hawaii being the worst. Texas has the best workforce, while Vermont has the worst. Although Vermont has the worst workforce, it is the best state for life, health and inclusion. Arizona ranks last in that category. Best economy? Idaho. Worst economy? Louisiana. South Dakota is the most business friendly. California is the least business friendly. However, California does have the most access to capital. On the other hand, Vermont and Wyoming are tied for having the least access to capital. LL

