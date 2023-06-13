I-95 reopening plans could be announced soon

June 13, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

The Pennsylvania transportation secretary said today that plans for reopening I-95 in Philadelphia would be announced Wednesday.

The comment was made during a news conference featuring U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg on Tuesday morning surveyed the site of the collapsed I-95 bridge in Philadelphia.

“This tragic crash is having an outsized impact on commuters and on good movement up and down the I-95 corridor. It’s a key artery for the movement of people and goods, and that’s why it’s so important to make sure that it’s restored quickly,” Buttigieg said.

After Buttigieg spoke, state Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said a plan to reopen I-95 will be announced tomorrow. He said a contractor was already on site working another project on the interstate with equipment there. That contractor has been retained to work on repairs.

Buttigieg said it will take some time for National Transportation Safety Board to complete a report on the causes of the collapse.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster on Monday to cut through red tape and expedite rebuilding the highway. The disaster declaration immediately prepares $7 million in states funds for construction and authorizes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania State Police to use all available resources and personnel as necessary. The declaration also clears the way for federal funds for the repairs.

Demolition work began on Monday and was expected to last a four or five days.

The bridge collapsed Sunday after an incident with a tanker truck.

At about 6:20 a.m. Eastern on Sunday morning, June 11, a tanker truck carrying a petroleum-based product caught fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit and caused a portion of the highway to collapse, according to Pennsylvania State Police as well as first responders. The northbound lanes completely caved in. Southbound lanes also were damaged.

One body has been recovered from the scene, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Monday without identifying the driver or the company that employed him.

For detour information from PennDOT, visit here.

I-95 is the busiest commuter route in Philadelphia, seeing approximately 160,000 vehicles per day. About 8% of the total are commercial trucks, state officials report. The interstate highway is also the longest north-south U.S. interstate at 1,924miles. It runs from near Miami to the Canadian border in Maine. LL

More Pennsylvania news is available on LandLine.Media.

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.