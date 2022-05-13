Hours-of-service waiver issued for North Dakota ag haulers

The effects of a rough winter are still being felt in North Dakota, particularly within the agricultural industry.

Just last month, the state experienced a historic blizzard that dropped as much as 3 feet of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph were also reported with the storm that largely hit the western and central regions of the state. A “no travel advisory” was issued by the North Dakota Department of Transportation while Interstate 94 was closed from Jamestown, N.D., to the Montana state line.

North Dakota also endured wind chill readings of -59 degrees in January.

Late snowfalls, extended cold, historic flooding and extreme weather events are among the factors that led to Gov. Doug Burgum issuing an executive order.

According to the order, these conditions delayed the spring planting season and have created a limited timeline for planting and treating fields.

The order waives hours of service regulations for motor carriers hauling dry fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides, seed and other planting and fertilizer resources.

Under the order, the following conditions apply:

All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply and will be fully enforced.

Nothing in this order shall be construed to relieve carries operating under this order from regulations pertaining to qualifications of drivers, driving of commercial motor vehicles, or parts and accessories necessary for the safe operation of vehicles.

Carriers, while under this order, shall not require or allow fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours before the driver is required to return to service.

This order went into effect on May 10 and will expire on June 9. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from North Dakota.

