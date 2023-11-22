Hours of service exemption sought by Wyoming-based company

November 22, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

A company that transports latex-embedded cement wants the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to allow its drivers the same hours-of-service exemption that is granted to those who operate at service oil wells.

Reiman Corp., a company based in Cheyenne, Wyo., recently requested that FMCSA either include its workers in the existing hours-of-service exemption or grant them a similar stand-alone exemption.

The requested exemption would allow the company’s drivers to record waiting time at construction sites as “off-duty.” In addition, waiting time would not be included in calculating the regulation’s 14-hour period. The exemption would not make Reiman’s drivers eligible to use the short-haul operation provisions.

“As is already understood, this exemption currently applies to ‘specially trained drivers of commercial motor vehicles that are specially constructed to service oil wells,’” a representative for Reiman wrote in the exemption request. “My clients’ operations are affected by some similar circumstances as the oil field, the difference being that they are involved in the construction of highway roads and bridges …”

The company added that as with those used in the oil field, its vehicles are specially designed to transport a specific product, and drivers must be specially trained to operate the equipment.

Reiman also said its drivers are restricted to remaining in or around the truck at all times, much of the time doing nothing but waiting.

“During these waiting times, when the operations are stopped … the 14-hour driving rule is still in effect,” Reiman’s representative wrote. “Sometimes, the driver can complete the operations and drive back to the office before the end of the 14-hour window, but many times this is not the case.”

How to comment

The public can comment on Reiman’s exemption request through Dec. 18. To do so, click here or go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0195. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.