Great Salt Lake Truck Show is the next stop for The Spirit

Marty Ellis looks forward to parking the OOIDA tour trailer at the Great Salt Lake Truck show this weekend.

Lehi, Utah, is where the 33rd annual Great Salt Lake Truck Show is scheduled. It is 20 minutes south of Salt Lake City. The event takes place at in Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi. It is west of I-15 and south of U.S. 89.

Thanksgiving Way is a recreation destination with the Museum of Ancient Life, Museum of Natural Curiosity, and theme gardens. Electric Park is the venue for large events.

All of the proceeds from the show benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho, and helps to send children and adults with kidney diseases and their families to “Kidney Kamp” in the local mountains for free.

Register trucks for the show here. The cost is $75.

Here are photos from the 2021 show.

On Monday, it’s Huntingon, Ore., or the OOIDA tour trailer

After the Great Salt Lake Truck Show, Ellis plans to head to the TA Travel Center at Huntington, Ore. That is Exit 353 from I-84.

There is parking for 150 tractor-trailers there, and Ellis will have the chance to try the Naughty Chile Taqueria.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL