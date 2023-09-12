Georgia panel studying truck driver ‘shortage’

A Georgia legislative panel is tasked with brainstorming solutions for an inadequate supply of truck drivers in the state.

The Senate Study Committee on Truck Driver Shortages was created out of a Georgia Senate resolution approved earlier this year. The five-member group made up of select Senate lawmakers recently held its first study committee meeting.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, is the committee chairman. He said the first meeting was an opportunity for committee members to outline the scope of their investigation and lay the groundwork for future deliberations.

The meeting covered a range of topics related to truck driving, including workforce development, training programs, industry regulations and retention strategies.

“Throughout this committee process, we have the unique opportunity to collaborate with thriving Georgia businesses that possess invaluable industry-level insights into the challenges faced by the motor carrier industry,” Anavitarte said in a news release.

According to Senate Resolution 155, it is estimated by the American Trucking Associations that over the next decade, the trucking industry will need to recruit nearly 1.2 million drivers to not only replace retiring drivers but also increase driver numbers to boost industry growth.

The committee was assembled to look at how the issue could affect the economy as a whole, as well as every supply chain. Additionally, the group is charged with addressing what is described as an “instructional opportunity gap” in training prospective truck drivers.

OOIDA

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association maintains that although many state trucking associations are telling their lawmakers there is a shortage of truck drivers with commercial driver’s licenses, this is not accurate.

“The common thread with all these efforts to create new drivers will be incentives from taxpayers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We need to develop criteria for measuring performance – meaning safe drivers that stay on the job. If the standards are not met, the money must be paid back.”

Multiple issues need to be addressed

During the meeting, the committee heard from trucking operations that say multiple factors make driving a truck less attractive.

Examples include electronic logging devices, the tedious process to become a professional driver, truck parking and difficulty obtaining insurance.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King told the panel that Georgia is one of four states with a direct-action law. He said this law that allows a plaintiff to take direct action against the responsible insurance company needs to be repealed.

“Georgia does not allow any insurer to be named as a defendant in any other business except trucking,” King testified. “Only the trucking industry is subject to these kinds of requirements.”

He added that no trucking industry will exist in the state if affordable insurance is not available.

“That’s the bottom line,” he said.

‘Churn’ described as part of the problem

Ed Crowell, Georgia Motor Truck Association president, told the panel that most driver turnover is not drivers leaving the industry.

“Part of our problem is turnover. Most of the turnover is churn in the industry,” Crowell said. “Sign-on bonuses, things like that. People moving from trucking company to trucking company.”

He added that road safety is also a factor in keeping drivers in the industry.

“There are not many jobs, especially safety-sensitive jobs, where you spend your time around amateurs in your workspace,” he said. “Think about it. A trucker goes down the highway and he’s surrounded by people who aren’t trained drivers.”

Anavitarte said the committee will hold at least one more meeting before another in November to finalize recommendations for lawmakers to consider during the 2024 regular session. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia is available.