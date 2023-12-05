Georgia panel addresses ‘shortage’ of truck drivers

A Georgia legislative panel has come up with a list of recommendations that are intended to help address an inadequate supply of truck drivers in the state.

The Senate Study Committee on Truck Driver Shortages held four hearings on the issue in the lead-up to the start of the 2024 regular session. Committee Chairman Jason Anavitarte used the group’s final gathering last week to unveil about a dozen recommendations in the nearly 30-page report.

The committee was assembled to look at how the issue could affect the economy as a whole, as well as every supply chain. Additionally, the group was charged with addressing what is described as an “instructional opportunity gap” in training prospective truck drivers.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asserts that although many state trucking associations are telling their lawmakers there is a shortage of truck drivers with commercial driver’s licenses, this is not accurate.

“The common thread with all these efforts to create new drivers will be incentives from taxpayers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said, adding that criteria should be developed for measuring performance. “If the standards are not met, the money must be paid back.”

Direct action

One of the panel’s recommendations calls for repealing the state’s direct action statute.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King told the panel during a prior hearing that Georgia is one of four states with a direct action law. He said this law that allows a plaintiff to take direct action against the responsible insurance company needs to be repealed.

“Georgia does not allow any insurer to be named as a defendant in any other business except trucking,” King testified. “Only the trucking industry is subject to these kinds of requirements.”

Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, noted that the cost of insurance for truck drivers has risen so rapidly over the past few years that it’s created a challenge to compete with other states.

“Georgia is at a competitive disadvantage … because of the cost of their insurance here in Georgia,” he said.

More recommendations

Another recommendation addresses the difficult insurance application processes required to enter the trucking industry.

“I know there was a lot of discussion (about) how a lot of that is driven by the feds,” Anavitarte said. “I think the constant hand-downs from the feds of new rules and requirements is hampering the industry.”

He added that he would like to see the state of Georgia pursue support from the congressional delegation to push back on unnecessary regulations and rules placed on truck drivers.

Expanding truck parking options is another of the panel’s suggestions.

Specifically, the group recommends working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to expand truck parking options and limit unauthorized truck parking.

Gooch urged the panel to add language to the recommendation to have GDOT investigate what other states have done to improve parking options.

He highlighted what Arkansas has done to provide parking options right off Interstate 40, noting this parking is heavily utilized by truck drivers.

“I believe you will find other states are doing it as well, not just Arkansas,” Gooch said.

Other recommendations include identifying opportunities to support veterans obtaining CDLs, to better educate young adults about opportunities for trucking careers and to encourage the Department of Corrections to explore creating a CDL training program for inmates nearing release.

The Legislature can consider implementation of the recommendations during the session that convenes in early January. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Georgia is available.

