Freightliner, Western Star trucks recalled for understeer issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks over an issue with the electronic stability control system.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 3,500 2020-24 Freightliner Business Class M2, 2020-24 Cascadia, 2020 Classic Cascadia and 2022 Western Star 4700 trucks are affected by the recall.

In affected Freightliner and Cascadia trucks, the vehicle is equipped with an electronic stability control system and tire combination that may understeer during a J-turn. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 136, “Electronic Stability Control Systems on Heavy Vehicles.” Understeering during a J-turn may increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still being developed, according to NHTSA documents. Notification letters to owners of affected Freightliner and Western Star trucks are expected to be mailed out June 24.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL971. Owners may also contact the NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-299. LL

