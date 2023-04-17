Freightliner trucks recalled due to windshield wiper defect

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 54,000 Freightliner trucks due to an issue with the windshield wipers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain 2021-22 Freightliner 108SD, 2021-22 114SD and 2020-22 M2 trucks are affected by the recall. The windshield wiper linkages may break, causing the windshield wipers to fail. Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

On the affected Freightliner trucks, the spline teeth in the windshield wiper arm may wear. If the driver has operated the windshield wipers as part of the recommended pre-trip inspection, the defect would likely be detectable during that inspection

Only 1% of the recall population of 54,375 is estimated to have the defect, according to NHTSA documents. As of March 31, Daimler Trucks North America reported it was aware of one field report and 48 warranty claims related to inoperative windshield wiper arms received from Feb. 13, 2021, through April 4.

As of April 17, there was no remedy available for the defect. Notification letters to owners of affected Freightliner trucks will be mailed on May 23. Details of the reimbursement plan will be included in the owner’s notification letter.

This Freightliner recall is an extension of a previous recall issued in April 2022. A year ago, Daimler Trucks North America recalled more than 500 Western Star 49X trucks that had windshield wiper linkages that could break.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL969. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-237. LL

