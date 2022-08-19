Free and Secure Trade enrollment events planned for September

Free and Secure Trade enrollment events are scheduled for next month at three locations.

All conditionally approved applicants, including new applicants and renewing members, are invited to attend these events, said a news release from the Canadian Trucking Alliance. Interviews through the Trusted Traveler portal can be scheduled immediately at the enrollment events.

These FAST events, organized by Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are planned on Sept. 12 and Sept 16 at the Calais, Maine, enrollment center and on Sept. 12 at the Pembina, N.D., enrollment center.

An additional FAST event is scheduled starting Sept. 25. at the Detroit port of entry. This will be a week-long event.

According to the news release, nearly 3,000 drivers have been interviewed at previous enrollment events, reducing the backlog significantly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Canadian Trucking Alliance and Canada Border Services Agency not only worked collaboratively on organizing these enrollment events, but combined their efforts on the reopening of FAST enrollment centers, which were closed due to COVID-19, said the news release.

Applicants entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements.

On the day of the interview, FAST applicants will be required to provide:

Proof of citizenship.

Driver’s license.

Work identification and/or letter from current employer.

Employment history.

Address history.

All documents needed to support any updates to your application.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will also be in place:

Masks must be work at all times inside the facility.

No entry for those feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Hands must be sanitized prior to entering the building.

Physical distancing, floor markings and directions from officers must be followed.

More registration information and relevant links are available online for the Maine and North Dakota events. LL