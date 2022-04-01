NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers to enter U.S. reopen

April 1, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Free and Secure Trade program for low-risk shipments entering the United States from Canada and Mexico is starting up again after closing because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States are set to fully reopen April 19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced. Enrollment centers for FAST and NEXUS closed on March 19, 2020.

NEXUS is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk Canadian travelers upon arrival in the United States,

The FAST – or Free And Secure Trade –  program is a joint program between the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency that enhances border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.

Starting April 5, conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at U.S. NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States on the Trusted Traveler portal.

Though the U.S. centers are re-opening, the ones in Canada remain closed.

Applicants may enter the United States to complete their interview, but must meet all applicable travel requirements, including being vaccinated for COVID-19.

There is a backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns in a news release. In order to prioritize new applicants requiring interviews, the bureau wants existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from scheduling an appointment at this time.

The nonrefundable application fee for both programs is $50 each. Applications must be submitted through Trusted Traveler Programs website. Once the applicant passes a background check, a bureau officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination. LL

A Land Line timeline of the coronavirus pandemic is available online.

 

PFJ

Related News

COVID-19 vaccine, object of truck convoy protests

Coronavirus

The People’s Truck Convoy enters final leg, plans to loop D.C. Saturday

A cross-country truck convoy protesting vaccination and mask mandates enters its final leg before turning toward Washington, D.C.

By Jami Jones | March 04

Trucker convoy vaccine protest

Coronavirus

Attorneys urge truckers to weigh concerns before joining vaccine protests

As multiple convoys protesting vaccine and mask mandates head to D.C., what possible legal and financial concerns face drivers who participate?

By Ryan Witkowski | March 01

FMCSA logo, white truck grille

Coronavirus

FMCSA emergency declaration set to surpass two-year mark

FMCSA once again extended its national emergency declaration for truckers providing direct assistance in COVID-19 relief efforts.

By Mark Schremmer | February 28

The Freedom Convoy and their supporters occupy the streets of Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates

Coronavirus

Ontario authorities hit back at Freedom Convoy protesters

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation ordered numerous suspensions and seizures as well as arrests in an effort to end the Freedom Convoy.

By Land Line Staff | February 28