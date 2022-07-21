Former US Xpress attorney disbarred for fraud

July 21, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A former in-house attorney for US Xpress has been disbarred for bilking his company and faking Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints

Attorney Glen Ray Fagan has been disbarred from practicing law by the Georgia Supreme Court, reports Law.com.

Fagan was found by a special master investigating the case to have filed falsified complaints on behalf of two employees of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based US Xpress. Fagan was associate general counsel at the company from 2015 to 2019. He oversaw employment-related lawsuits, administrative charges and complaints and allegations of employee misconduct.

Two cases led to the former attorney being disbarred. He was found to have bilked his company out of $41,000 through the two cases.

In April 2018, he falsified an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint allegedly filed by Karen Sawyer, a former employee. Using the law firm Kirk James and Associates, he set up a mediation that led to a settlement agreement and general release for Sawyer’s case. Fagan signed both, forging Sawyer’s signature on the documents, according to special master Adam M. Hames. Fagan deposited a $27,000 check from U.S. Xpress to Kirk James, which he later converted for his own use, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

Another confidential settlement and release was forged by Fagan in the name of Virginia Ladd. In that case, U.S. Xpress paid out $14,000 to Kirk James, which again was converted for Fagan’s use.

In August 2019, the EEOC contacted US Xpress about settling the Ladd case. That was when U.S. Xpress became aware of Fagan’s misconduct. Fagan resigned from U.S. Xpress in February 2019. He entered into an agreement to payback the $41,000 in fraudulent settlements plus $4,243.29 in interest.

Fagan was placed on suspension for five years by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2021. He resigned from the Georgia bar before the U.S. Xpress complaints were brought.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled his status as an attorney and member of the bar should not be as a “resigned member” but should reflect that he had been disciplined. LL

Other crime coverage by Land Line Media:

Convoy

Related News

autonomous Embark Trucks test AV tech in snowy Montana

Georgia

Autonomous vehicles get another state OK

A new West Virginia law has authorized the use of fully autonomous vehicles, including commercial vehicles, on the state’s roadways.

By Mark Reddig | July 12

gavel, US money, fraud

Crime & Courts

In CDL fraud case, former Texas DPS employee gets prison time

An ex-Texas Department of Public Safety staffer committed CDL fraud by taking bribes for letting 200-plus prospective drivers bypass a skills test.

By Land Line Staff | July 11

Refrigerated trailers, reefers. Photo by Vit.

Crime & Courts

Three trailers of beef stolen in Nebraska; may be connected to other thefts

Police in Grand Island, Neb., are investigating the theft of three trailers of beef. Officials suggest a developing trend, but an industry insider isn’t convinced.

By Ryan Witkowski | July 06

Gavel, Lady Justice

Crime & Courts

Another prison sentence in scheme to defraud CARES Act loans

The second of two people indicted in June 2021 in connection with a scheme to defraud the CARES Act loan program has gotten prison time.

By Land Line Staff | July 06