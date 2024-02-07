FMCSA renews Stoneridge’s mirror exemption

In December 2018, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted Stoneridge Inc. a five-year exemption to allow truckers to operate with a camera monitor system. Now, FMCSA has renewed the exemption for another five years.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, Feb. 2, FMCSA said it granted the provisional renewal because the agency is not aware of any evidence that the operation of Stoneridge’s MirrorEye system has resulted in any degradation in safety.

The limited exemption allows truckers to operate with the Stoneridge camera monitor system as an alternative to two rearview mirrors.

“In its original exemption application, Stoneridge noted that the MirrorEye camera monitoring system consists of multiple digital cameras mounted on the exterior of the commercial motor vehicle and enclosed in an aerodynamic package that provides both environmental protection for the cameras and a mounting location for optimal visibility,” FMCSA wrote. “Each camera has video processing software that presents a clear, high-definition image to the driver …”

Section 393.80(a) of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations requires that each bus, truck and tractor-trailer be equipped with two rearview mirrors, one at each side.

When Stoneridge applied for the first exemption in 2018, the company claimed that its camera system offered a great field of view, a fail-safe design, augmented and enhanced vision quality, and trailer panning to keep the end of the trailer in view while the vehicle is moving forward.

The original exemption request prompted 31 comments from the public. The American Trucking Associations supported the exemption, saying the technology had the potential to improve safety and fuel efficiency. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, however, noted concerns that the exemption would undermine uniformity.

“We encourage FMCSA to take into account the roadside enforcement and inspection aspects in considering and evaluating potential safety impacts of this exemption,” CVSA wrote in 2018.

FMCSA has granted similar exemptions to Rosco Vision and Robert Bosch LLC to use their camera monitor systems in lieu of rearview mirrors.

Stoneridge’s new five-year exemption is set to take effect Tuesday, Feb. 13. FMCSA will accept comments through March 4. To file a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2018-0141. LL