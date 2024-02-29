FMCSA receives another mirror exemption request

February 29, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

Convoy Technologies is asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption that would allow motor carriers to use an electronic rear-vision system instead of the required mirrors.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Feb. 29, FMCSA announced Convoy’s exemption request.

“FMCSA requests public comment on an application for exemption submitted by Convoy Technologies to allow motor carriers to operate commercial motor vehicles equipped with Convoy’s Electronic Rear View System installed as an alternative to the two rear-vision mirrors by the (regulations),” the agency wrote.

Current regulations require commercial motor vehicles to have a rear-vision mirror on each side. The mirrors must be positioned to reflect to the driver a view of the highway to the rear and the area along both sides of the vehicle.

According to the notice, Convoy’s technology is “generally considered a camera-based rear visibility system.”

FMCSA has granted exemptions to other companies with camera monitor systems.

Most recently, the agency provisionally renewed a five-year exemption to Stoneridge Inc. FMCSA has granted similar exemptions to Rosco Vision and Robert Bosch LLC to use their camera monitor systems in lieu of mirrors.

Stoneridge’s first exemption was granted in 2018. FMCSA said it granted the provisional renewal because the agency is not aware of any evidence that the technology has resulted in any degradation in safety.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has previously noted concerns about the lack of uniformity that the mirror exemptions could cause. Several truck drivers also have mentioned concerns about what happens when the technology is inoperable.

How to comment

FMCSA is giving the public 30 days to comment on Convoy’s exemption request. To weigh in, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0076.

The agency also will accept comments on Stoneridge’s provisional renewal through March 4.  To file a comment on that notice, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2018-0141. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.