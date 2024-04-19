FMCSA moves toward new registration system

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration took steps toward creation of a new registration system.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Friday, April 19, FMCSA requested approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget for a new information collection request involving its new registration system.

The agency plans to replace its Unified Registration System with a new online version named FMCSA Registration.

“The new system will allow all persons required to register under the agency’s commercial or safety jurisdiction to do so online,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

The request applies to:

New registrants applying for safety and/or operating authority registration for the first time from FMCSA

Existing registrants that wish to apply for additional authorities

Mexico-domiciled carriers that wish to operate beyond the U.S. municipalities on the U.S-Mexico border and their commercial zones

Registrants seeking to process name changes, address changes and reinstatements of operating authority for motor carriers, freight forwarders and brokers

Registrants which are requesting to voluntarily suspend safety and/or operating authority registration with FMCSA

Motor carriers, brokers and freight forwarders that must designate an agent on whom service of notices in proceedings before the Transportation Secretary may be made

Designated agents and those entities providing proof of financial responsibility requirements

FMCSA and the states use the registration information collected to track motor carriers, freight forwarders, brokers and other regulated entities.

“Registering motor carriers is essential to being able to identify carriers so that their safety performance can be tracked and evaluated,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

FMCSA Registration Modernization

The agency held a public meeting in January to get feedback from stakeholders on how to improve the registration process.

FMCSA scheduled a second virtual meeting for 1-3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 29.

“For the second time, FMCSA invites our stakeholders to a public meeting shaping the future of our modernized online registration system,” the agency wrote on its website. “This FMCSA Registration Modernization Stakeholder Day 2 will be held virtually. As we develop a more user-friendly registration system that manages the registration life cycle of regulated entities, we would like your input. Please join us virtually to provide insight and feedback to improve your registration experience with FMCSA.”

An agenda is expected to be released soon. LL