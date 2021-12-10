FMCSA releases instructional video on registration process

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants to help navigate motor carriers through the registration process.

To do so, the agency recently released an instructional video titled, “How to Register, FMCSA Registration Overview for Motor Carriers.”

“The FMCSA monitors and ensures compliance with regulations governing both safety (all carriers) and commerce (for-hire carriers), the agency wrote on its website. “Companies may find they are subject to both registration requirements (U.S. DOT number and motor carrier number) or either one separately. To determine if you need to apply for a U.S. DOT number, click here.”

FMCSA has launched a phased rollout of the Unified Registration System. All new registration applicants must use the new URS application.

URS combines various forms that carriers, freight forwarders and brokers currently use to register and update their information with the agency into a single, online registration application.

Only the initial registration by new applicants will be done using the URS online registration application.

For more general information on Unified Registration System, click here. LL