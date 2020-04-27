FMCSA adds more locations for distributing masks to truckers

More locations will receive masks to distribute to truck drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration confirmed over the weekend.

Spurred by the efforts of OOIDA, about 800,000 masks will be given to truck drivers for free at locations across the country. Last week, it was announced that the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Transportation were working on establish a distribution network to get truck drivers personal protective equipment.

“This has been a long time coming, but it’s finally going to happen,” Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security, said last week. “The distribution of this (personal protective equipment) is a direct response to OOIDA’s letter to the president asking for PPE for truck drivers. They are continuing to work on other pressing needs, such as hand sanitizer and additional testing.”

The initial distribution locations included:

Georgia. Southbound on I-75 at mile marker 179 just north of Macon.

Illinois. Eastbound on I-80/I-294 at mile marker 1 in Chicago.

Nebraska. Westbound on I-80 at mile marker 431 near Omaha.

Texas. Northbound on I-35 at mile marker 362A, about 5 miles south of Hillsboro.

California. Northbound on I-5 at mile mark 203 in Los Angeles.

New York. Northbound on I-87 at mile marker 33, just north of New York City.

The 30-plus new locations expand the program beyond the original states and now include Arkansas, Georgia, and Indiana as well.

Arkansas

I-30 East/West at log mile 93.2.

Alma. I-40 east and west at Arkansas-Oklahoma border.

Hope. I-30 east and west at Arkansas-Texas border.

Riverside – I-40 west at Arkansas-Tennessee border.

Bridgeport – I-55 west at Arkansas-Tennessee border.

Georgia

I-75 southbound at mile marker 179, in Forsyth/Juliette.

I-85 southbound at Georgia-South Carolina border (Franklin County Inspection Station) at mile marker 169

I-95 southbound at Georgia-South Carolina border (Chatham County Inspection Station) at mile marker 111.

I-75 northbound at Georgia-Florida border (Lowndes County Inspection Station) at mile marker 23.

I-75 southbound at Georgia-Tennessee border (Catoosa County Inspection Station) at mile marker 343.

I-85 northbound at Georgia-Alabama border (Troup County Inspection Station) at mile marker 23.

I-95 northbound at Georgia-Florida border (McIntosh County Inspection Station) at mile marker 55.

I-20 westbound at Georgia-South Carolina border (Columbia County Inspection Station) at mile marker 188.

I-20 westbound at Georgia-Alabama Border (Douglas County Inspection Station) at mile marker 43.

I-16 westbound from Savannah Port Area (Bryan County Inspection Station) at mile marker 144.

Illinois

I-55 Southbound at mile marker 108, Williamsville Scale.

Indiana

I-70 eastbound/westbound at mile marker 107.

I-65 southbound at mile marker 150.

I-65 northbound at mile marker 72.

I-70 eastbound at mile marker 107.

I-70 eastbound at mile marker 65.

Nebraska

Day 1

I-80 westbound (Melia Hills rest area) at mile marker 431.

Waverly eastbound I-80 at mile marker 415.

Waverly westbound I-80 at mile marker 415.

North Platte eastbound I-80 mile marker 180.

North Platte westbound I-80 at mile marker 181.

Nebraska City eastbound/westbound Highway 2 at mile marker 501.

Fremont northbound/southbound Highway 77/275 at mile marker 123.

Hebron northbound/southbound Highway 81 at mile marker 4.

Day 2

Goehner truck parking area I-80 westbound at mile marker 375.

Waverly eastbound I-80 at mile marker 415.

Waverly westbound I-80 at mile marker 415.

North Platte eastbound I-80 at mile marker 180.

North Platte westbound I-80 at mile marker 181.

Nebraska City eastbound/westbound Highway 2 at mile marker 501.

Fremont northbound/southbound Highway 77/275 at mile marker 123.

Hebron northbound/southbound Highway 81 at mile marker 4.

Texas:

All Texas inspection sites.

Mount Pleasant – I-30.

OOIDA’s efforts

On April 3, OOIDA sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for “urgent and immediate action” to protect truck drivers as they haul essential freight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day they are exposed to COVID-19, because of the critical service they provide for all of us,” OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer wrote. “They run in and out of the hot zones and, without question, they are exposed. They don’t have access to personal protective equipment or any practical means to know when they may be falling ill or any practical solution if they need treatment or self-isolation.”