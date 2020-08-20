‘Flying cars’ get green light in New Hampshire

The latest version of New Hampshire’s 10-year transportation plan is set. Included is a provision that covers roadable aircraft.

The newest transportation strategy recently signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu authorizes the state Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to remove one unused toll facility and transition to all-electronic tolling at another locale. Separately, plans were approved to set up a commission to study the on-road use of nontraditional vehicles, or “flying cars.”

Roadable aircraft gets go-ahead

The new law gives New Hampshire the distinction as the first in the nation to enact legislation covering roadable aircraft.

Manufacturers, which already are testing the technology in New Hampshire, say roadable aircraft can convert from flying to driving in 60 seconds.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Division of Motor Vehicles advocated for a study and setting regulations on use of the new technology.

Previously HB1182, the new law sets out protocols for the registration, inspection and plating of affected vehicles before they are permitted to access the state’s roadways. Also covered in the new law is that roadable aircraft would be limited to landing and taking off at an airport or airstrip.

Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan told members of the Senate Transportation Committee during recent discussion on the provision that she has concern about nonhighway vehicles using the state’s roadways. She advocated for the newly created commission to study the issue.

Supporters say that flying cars could be ready for customers in New Hampshire as early as next year.

Merrimack toll facility removal

In 2018, the state’s 10-year transportation plan was updated to include setting up a committee to study the removal of tolls along the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. The transportation funding blueprint is updated every two years.

Toll critics in the locale opposed the collection of 50-cent tolls for motorists there because other communities were not tasked with covering infrastructure improvements via tolls. Five-axle trucks paid $2.50 at Exit 11 in Merrimack.

On Jan. 1, toll collection ceased at the northbound and southbound ramps of Exit 11. Travelers are advised to proceed slowly through the toll plazas that remain.

In an effort to improve safety, the new law includes a provision to remove the abandoned toll plazas.

Shift to all-electronic tolling

The 10-year transportation plan includes a provision to shift toll collection at Bedford to all-electronic tolling.

In recent years, supporters of all-electronic tolls in the state have touted the collection process as a more efficient way to update toll plazas.

Advocates have said investing millions into facilities that will soon be obsolete is a waste of money. Instead, they say the state would be better served to modernize toll collection and do away with plazas.

Estimates previously provided to state lawmakers show that all-electronic toll facilities would be nearly one-fourth the cost of toll plazas.

More Land Line coverage of news from New Hampshire is available.