Florida Trucking Association promoting road safety, awareness

March 12, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Through its “Share the Road” campaign, the Florida Trucking Association is seeking to promote road safety and awareness.

The effort includes public service announcements educating drivers of all vehicles about how to share the road safely and improve driving behaviors. A particular emphasis is safety around trucks and buses.

“Our ‘Share the Road’ initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to safety and underscores the vital role that collaboration plays in enhancing road safety for all users,” Florida Trucking Association President and CEO Alix Miller said in a statement. “As leaders in the trucking industry, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every motorist can feel safe and secure on the road. A large part of that is understanding how to safely share the road with large trucks and buses.”

The messages delivered across multiple media platforms cover safe following distances, blind spot awareness and general guidelines for responsible road sharing. Spearheading the initiative is the Florida Road Team, a division of the Florida Trucking Association.

“The Florida Road Team is proud to raise awareness about the importance of safe interactions between trucks and other vehicles on Florida’s roads,” said Anthony Tirone, a member of the team. “Together, we can all keep America’s roadways safe for all drivers and their families.”

Information is distributed to driver’s education classes, trucking companies and professional groups, as well as through press conferences, touch-a-truck events and other events.

The Florida Trucking Association estimates that since the start of the campaign, the Florida Road Team  has provided approximately 150,000 students across the state with education on safe driving techniques, including on how to safely share the road with trucks.

This year’s messaging includes the addition of “NoText + Drive” and information on the state’s move-over law.

“By raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a culture of mutual respect and understanding on our roads,” Miller said. “Our Florida Road Team and the ‘Share the Road’ campaign is a crucial step toward achieving this goal, and we are proud to share it with the motoring public.” LL

More Land Line coverage of Florida and other news.  

Related News

Truck Leasing Task Force. U.S. Capitol lease-purchase photo by Sorin Voicu - Sono Creative

Florida

Podcast: Lease-purchase meeting at MATS – what to expect

An FMCSA task force on lease-purchase plans has a meeting set at MATS. We’ll discuss what the panel hopes to do and how you can participate.

By Mark Reddig | March 07

Postal Service

News

U.S. Postal Service lacks oversight of contracted trucker safety, report finds

A report reveals that the U.S. Postal Service fails to track and monitor trucker safety when awarding contracts, sparking federal legislation.

By Tyson Fisher | March 12

lease-purchase

News

FMCSA extends lease-purchase comment period

Truck drivers will now have a little more time to provide information about predatory lease-purchase agreements to FMCSA.

By Mark Schremmer | March 12

Convoy

News

IKEA asks federal court to settle $500,000 dispute between Convoy and truckers

Truckers are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars for IKEA shipments brokered by Convoy, but no one knows who owes whom.

By Tyson Fisher | March 12