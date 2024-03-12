Florida Trucking Association promoting road safety, awareness

Through its “Share the Road” campaign, the Florida Trucking Association is seeking to promote road safety and awareness.

The effort includes public service announcements educating drivers of all vehicles about how to share the road safely and improve driving behaviors. A particular emphasis is safety around trucks and buses.

“Our ‘Share the Road’ initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to safety and underscores the vital role that collaboration plays in enhancing road safety for all users,” Florida Trucking Association President and CEO Alix Miller said in a statement. “As leaders in the trucking industry, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every motorist can feel safe and secure on the road. A large part of that is understanding how to safely share the road with large trucks and buses.”

The messages delivered across multiple media platforms cover safe following distances, blind spot awareness and general guidelines for responsible road sharing. Spearheading the initiative is the Florida Road Team, a division of the Florida Trucking Association.

“The Florida Road Team is proud to raise awareness about the importance of safe interactions between trucks and other vehicles on Florida’s roads,” said Anthony Tirone, a member of the team. “Together, we can all keep America’s roadways safe for all drivers and their families.”

Information is distributed to driver’s education classes, trucking companies and professional groups, as well as through press conferences, touch-a-truck events and other events.

The Florida Trucking Association estimates that since the start of the campaign, the Florida Road Team has provided approximately 150,000 students across the state with education on safe driving techniques, including on how to safely share the road with trucks.

This year’s messaging includes the addition of “NoText + Drive” and information on the state’s move-over law.

“By raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a culture of mutual respect and understanding on our roads,” Miller said. “Our Florida Road Team and the ‘Share the Road’ campaign is a crucial step toward achieving this goal, and we are proud to share it with the motoring public.” LL

