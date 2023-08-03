Florida renews emergency order suspending registration requirements

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles officials have renewed an executive order that suspends requirements for certain commercial motor vehicles entering the state providing emergency services or supplies.

The latest extension of the emergency order, first issued in September 2022, applies to commercial motor vehicles transporting emergency equipment, supplies or personnel; FEMA mobile homes or office-style mobile homes into or from Florida.

Now in effect until Sept. 11, the order waives fees for:

Duplicate or replacement vessel registration certificates

Vessel title certifications

Vehicle license plates and validation stickers

Vehicle registration certificates

Vehicle title certificates

Handicapped parking permits

Replacement driver’s licenses and identification cards

In addition, fees for late renewal of or application for such licenses, certificates and documents are also suspended, says the order.

Drivers operating under the terms of this emergency are not required to carry a copy of it with them.

This exemption applies to state roads, interstate roads, intrastate commerce and interstate commerce.

The initial order issued said an emergency order was necessary because recovery efforts and those affected by Hurricane Ian require the continued support of the state.

A category 5 hurricane, Ian resulted in approximately 160 fatalities and as much as $65 billion in property and infrastructure damage.

At the time it was the fifth-strongest storm to make landfall in the United States, according to reports. LL

More Land Line news from Florida.