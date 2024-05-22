Florida enacts transportation laws to protect, use road funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law two bills that cover transportation funding.

The first new law addresses how vehicle-related taxes and fees can be used.

Currently, a minimum of 15% of all state revenues deposited into the state’s Transportation Trust Fund annually are committed by the Florida Department of Transportation for public transportation projects. However, there is no cap on the maximum amount that can be directed to transit work.

HB287 places a cap of 20% on revenues from state fuel taxes and motor vehicle license-related fees that can be applied for public transit projects.

The rule takes effect July 1.

Moving Florida Forward

Another new law is touted to give FDOT remaining authority to complete major transportation projects.

One year ago, DeSantis signed into law a $4 billion road funding program dubbed Moving Florida Forward.

The road funding program includes a project to widen Interstate 4 in Polk and Osceola counties from six to 10 lanes along the 14.7-mile stretch of roadway.

Previously HB1301, the new law is described as making it easier for the agency to complete all projects identified in the program.

“The Moving Florida Forward projects along I-4 will provide a tremendous number of improvements for nearly 200,000 travelers who have been anxiously waiting for congestion relief as commuter, tourist and freight traffic grows in Central Florida,” FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said in prepared remarks.

Another provision limits how transit revenue can be spent. Specifically, public transportation agencies are barred from using state funds for marketing or advertising on public vehicles.

Additionally, notice requirements for public meetings are increased for local governments wanting to repurpose parts of FDOT-owned roadways for purposes that include dedicated transit lanes. DeSantis said the notice requirement is intended to give the public a voice in decisions that could result in loss of access for vehicles.

Before a local government could hold public meetings about repurposing existing traffic lanes, a traffic study must be completed to address any potential adverse impacts of the project.

After the process is complete, a two-thirds vote of a transit authority board in a public meeting is required for approval.

The new law also invests $15 million yearly to Florida’s inland ports and intermodal logistics centers. The governor’s office said the provision will ensure that goods received at seaports can be shipped and stored throughout the state. LL

