Florida declares emergency ahead of tropical storm

August 28, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

With Tropical Storm Idalia bearing down on the state, Florida has issued a state of emergency for more than 30 counties.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm will be upgraded to a hurricane as early as Monday.

Dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds and isolated tornadic activity are all possible in Florida’s Big Bend and Gulf Coast, said the order.

In light of this emergency, the director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has suspended or waived:

  • Registration under Florida statutes for commercial motor vehicles entering the state to provide emergency services or supplies; to transport emergency equipment, supplies or personnel; or to transport FEMA mobile homes or office-style mobile homes.
  • The hours-of-service requirements under section 316.302 of Florida statutes and section 390.23 of title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations.
  • Licensing and registration requirements under the International Fuel Tax Agreement and the International Registration Plan.

Regulatory relief is granted only in direct assistance and terminated when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in commerce to transport cargo or provide services not directly related to emergency relief.

Motor carriers or drivers who are directly or indirectly subject to a current out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration until that order is rescinded.

Relief does not extend to other regulations not specifically authorized by this proclamation.

Drivers operating commercial motor vehicles for a motor carrier operating under this order must have a copy of it in their possession.

Upon termination, a driver may return the empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work-reporting location under the terms of the declaration. The driver must be relieved of all duties and responsibilities upon return.

The emergency order is effective through Sept. 25. LL

