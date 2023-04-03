First Tesla Semi recall comes shortly after first delivery

Just a few months after its first deliveries, certain Tesla Semi trucks are being recalled due to an issue with the parking brakes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla is recalling certain 2023 Semis. Specifically, the electronic park brake module may fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated. A parking brake that is not engaged as expected when the driver releases the brakes may allow the vehicle to rollaway, increasing the risk of crash.

Tesla says it will replace the park brake module for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed on May 23.

For questions, contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752 with recall number SB-23-33-001. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-205.

First Tesla Semi recall

This is the first recall for the Tesla Semi. It was only recently introduced to the open roadways.

On Dec. 1, Tesla hosted a live event announcing the delivery of its first batch of Tesla Semis to PepsiCo. The beverage manufacturer has ordered 100 Semis.

Just a few days prior to the PepsiCo event, Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi completed its first full loaded 500-mile trip.

The delivery of Tesla Semi trucks has been delayed several times. Tesla announced the all-electric Class 8 truck back in 2017. Initially, the company expected the trucks to become available in 2019.

Tesla is aiming for 50,000 units of the Tesla Semi in North America in 2024. LL

