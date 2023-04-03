First Tesla Semi recall comes shortly after first delivery

April 3, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

Just a few months after its first deliveries, certain Tesla Semi trucks are being recalled due to an issue with the parking brakes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla is recalling certain 2023 Semis. Specifically, the electronic park brake module may fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated. A parking brake that is not engaged as expected when the driver releases the brakes may allow the vehicle to rollaway, increasing the risk of crash.

Tesla says it will replace the park brake module for free. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be mailed on May 23.

For questions, contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752 with recall number SB-23-33-001. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-205.

First Tesla Semi recall

This is the first recall for the Tesla Semi. It was only recently introduced to the open roadways.

On Dec. 1, Tesla hosted a live event announcing the delivery of its first batch of Tesla Semis to PepsiCo. The beverage manufacturer has ordered 100 Semis.

Just a few days prior to the PepsiCo event, Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi completed its first full loaded 500-mile trip.

The delivery of Tesla Semi trucks has been delayed several times. Tesla announced the all-electric Class 8 truck back in 2017. Initially, the company expected the trucks to become available in 2019.

Tesla is aiming for 50,000 units of the Tesla Semi in North America in 2024. LL

More Tesla Semi news:

Related News

California’s first public truck chargers installed at Truck Net LLC

Equipment

Truck chargers now available for public near Otay Mesa Port of Entry

The first public fast chargers in California for medium- and heavy-duty trucks were installed at the Truck Net LLC truck stop in San Diego.

By Land Line Staff | March 29

Cummins C10 diesel engine

Equipment

Cummins expects to beat EPA emission regs by a year

Cummins plans to have a new diesel truck engine ready a year ahead of time that meets the EPA’s 2027 emission standards.

By Land Line Staff | March 29

TuSimmple self-driving truck

Equipment

TuSimple trucks reach 10 million mile mark

TuSimple announced that its trucks have driven more than 10 million cumulative miles through testing, research and freight delivery.

By Land Line Staff | March 21

Navistar

Equipment

Navistar issues two separate recalls for International trucks

Navistar is recalling International trucks due to an issue with the electrical system and another recall dealing with the power train.

By Land Line Staff | March 21

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.