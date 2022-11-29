Tesla Semi completes first fully loaded 500-mile trip

November 29, 2022

Tyson Fisher

Days before its first truck deliveries are expected, the Tesla Semi completed its first fully loaded 500-mile trip.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla had “just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs.” Details of the trip were unknown as of Nov. 29.

However, it is believed to be the first such trip for the Tesla Semi, just ahead of the first delivery of production trucks later this week.

It is assumed that the trip occurred on a single charge. During this year’s third-quarter earnings call, Musk said that the Tesla Semi was capable of 500 miles with cargo on “level ground.”

In October, Musk announced the start of production of the Tesla Semi. Pepsi preordered 100 of the fully electric trucks, which are scheduled for delivery on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The delivery of Tesla Semi trucks has been delayed several times. Tesla announced the all-electric Class 8 truck back in 2017. Initially, the company expected the trucks to become available in 2019.

Tesla is aiming for 50,000 units of the Tesla Semi in North America in 2024.

Originally unveiled in November 2017, the Tesla Semi is touted by designers as “the safest truck ever.” Additionally, the company claims its Semi will have the lowest cost of ownership, with a fuel savings of more than $200,000.

Tesla’s Semi is expected to be available in two models: one capable of a 300-mile driving range and the other with a 500-mile range. The 300-mile range model has an expected price tag of $150,000, with the 500-mile range model selling for $180,000. LL


Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.

 

Convoy

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

