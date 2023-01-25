Tesla’s Nevada plant expansion makes way for large-scale production of Semi

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is expanding operations at its Nevada complex.

On Jan. 24, the Austin, Texas-based company announced its intention to invest more than $3.6 billion in an expansion to the 5.4 million-square-foot Nevada Gigafactory complex. Expansion plans include the construction of two new factories, with one of the factories dedicated to mass production of the Semi electric truck.

The investment marks the company’s first commitment to large-scale production of the Semi. While the company had initially expected the first models to begin rolling out of factory doors in 2019, the first Semi deliveries were made to Pepsi in December 2022.

Even with myriad delays, the launch of the company’s all-electric truck hasn’t been without incident. Since the first models were delivered, there have been numerous reports of Tesla Semis that were broken down or being towed.

As production ramps up, several other large companies – including Anheuser-Busch, United Parcel Service and Walmart – are still waiting for delivery of their preorders of the electric vehicle. During a post-earnings call in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company’s goal was to produce 50,000 Semis in 2024.

The second of the two planned factories will be used to produce the new 4680 battery cell.

According to Tesla, the cell plant would be capable of manufacturing enough batteries for 1.5 million light-duty vehicles annually.

The company says the two new facilities will bring roughly 3,000 new jobs to their Nevada complex. During his state of the state address on Jan. 23, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said the state is embracing development and expansion with the goal of economic growth.

“Our best opportunities for economic growth are providing, a pro-business environment for the 350,000 businesses that currently call Nevada home and offering a pro-development invitation for the expansion of new business,” Lombardo said. “Whether it’s closing the lithium loop, unlocking innovation and investment in logistics, entertainment, science and technology, or embracing entrepreneurship, the message is, that Nevada is ready to partner” LL

More Land Line business coverage.

