February NAFTA truck freight slightly down

April 22, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports that in February trucks moved 63% of February NAFTA freight – with trains, planes, ships and pipelines picking up the rest. Transborder freight was slightly down compared to January.

The value of freight hauled across the borders decreased by 1.2% compared with January, when NAFTA freight went up by 0.8% compared with the previous month. Valued at nearly $96 billion, total February NAFTA freight is the lowest since last February, when it was valued at more than $94 billion.

February NAFTA started a year-to-year winning streak.

Compared to February 2019, freight was up 1.9% after a 1.5% year-to-year increase in January and a 4% increase in December. December NAFTA’s yearly increase broke a four-month losing streak, the first streak of year-to-year decreases since 2016. August 2016 broke a long year-to-year decline streak that began in January 2015 and lasted through July 2016.

In 2019, NAFTA freight decreased by 0.8% compared to the previous year, with 63% of that freight carried by trucks. So far, 2020 is faring slightly better based on total freight value. However, the latest numbers reflect an economy before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many industries to shut down.

February NAFTA truck freight map
Truck cross-border freight value by state compared to January. Blue states denote an increase, while orange states denote a decrease. (Courtesy Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Trucks carried nearly $61 billion of the nearly $96 billion of cross-border imports and exports in February, down 0.5% from January but up 1% compared with February 2019. However, truck NAFTA freight for February was up more than 6% from December.

Month-to-month, Canada truck freight increased by 3%, whereas Mexico freight decreased by 3%. Top truck commodities were computers and parts, motor vehicles and parts, electrical machinery, plastics, and measuring/testing instruments.

February NAFTA freight totaled $95.9 billion, down by more than $1 billion from the previous month but an increase of nearly $2 billion from February 2019.

Vessel freight accounted for the largest decrease at 15.5% after dropping by nearly 6% in January. Rail experienced the largest increase at 7.5% after a similar decrease the previous month.

Nearly 57% of U.S.-Canada February NAFTA freight was moved by trucks, followed by rail at 15.5%. Of the more than $48 billion of freight moving in and out of Mexico, trucks carried 70% of the loads.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Welcome to South Dakota

News

South Dakota approves variable speed limits in two locations

A new law in South Dakota allows the state to move forward with efforts to set variable speed limits along two problematic stretches of roadway.

By Keith Goble | April 22

stethoscope

News

Medical Review Board meeting to be held via videoconference

FMCSA announced that its Medical Review Board meetings will be held via WebEx videoconference on April 27-28. The second day will be open to the public.

By Land Line Staff | April 22

masks, personal protection equipment

News

Masks to be distributed to truck drivers at designated locations

About 800,000 masks will be distributed at rest areas to truck drivers for free, OOIDA’s director of safety and security confirmed on Wednesday, April 22.

By Land Line Staff | April 22

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

News

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA & Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | April 22