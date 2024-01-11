Emergency orders issued in North Dakota, Iowa

January 11, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

North Dakota and Iowa have enacted separate emergency declarations.

The order in North Dakota was issued after a December winter storm brought snow, freezing rain and high winds to the region.

According to the National Weather Service, ice accumulations of more than 1 inch created widespread power outages, difficult-to-impossible travel conditions and the closure of government buildings, businesses and schools.

“Ongoing major power outages are causing continued hardships for both rural and urban citizens,” the N.D. emergency said. “The ice storm will compound economic hardships for agricultural producers who have already withstood catastrophic losses due to enduring drought conditions.”

Maximum driving time for vehicles providing direct assistance related to this emergency are waived for its duration.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration but must comply with all applicable regulations once direct assistance ends.

Fuel emergency in Iowa

High demand throughout the Midwest and a need for timely access to supplies of motor and heating fuels led to the suspension of hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating purposes.

“The effects of this fuel access constraint are being felt throughout the state, and drivers transporting motor and heating fuels are experiencing long wait times at terminals and challenging driving conditions with ice- and snow-covered roads,” the Iowa declaration said.

This exemption applies to state and interstate roads.

Drivers operating under the order are not required to carry a copy of it.

Additional guidelines:

  • No motor carrier shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle.
  • A driver must be given 10 consecutive hours off duty upon request before being required to return to service.
  • Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of this emergency.
  • Upon expiration or when a driver is relieved of emergency assistance, a driver that has had at least 34 consecutive hours off duty can start on-duty status hours and their 60/70 clock at zero. LL

More Land Line news by state.

Related News

dangerous driving

Iowa

Podcast: Four-wheelers behaving badly

Muttering “What is wrong with people?” more and more on the roads these days? A new study on dangerous driving from AAA confirms your feelings.

By Scott Thompson | December 12

Minimum insurance

News

Rep. Garcia renews effort to increase minimum insurance to $5M

A bill that would inflate motor carriers’ minimum insurance by 566% has made its way back into Congress.

By Mark Schremmer | January 11

autonomous trucks

News

Autonomous trucks restriction pursued in multiple statehouses

Legislation introduced in multiple states would slow down pursuit to permit the use of autonomous trucks on state roadways.

By Keith Goble | January 11

congestion pricing

News

Teachers union challenges New York City’s congestion pricing plan

A teachers union has filed a federal lawsuit to halt New York City’s congestion pricing plan, the second such lawsuit challenging the plan.

By Tyson Fisher | January 11