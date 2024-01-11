Emergency orders issued in North Dakota, Iowa

North Dakota and Iowa have enacted separate emergency declarations.

The order in North Dakota was issued after a December winter storm brought snow, freezing rain and high winds to the region.

According to the National Weather Service, ice accumulations of more than 1 inch created widespread power outages, difficult-to-impossible travel conditions and the closure of government buildings, businesses and schools.

“Ongoing major power outages are causing continued hardships for both rural and urban citizens,” the N.D. emergency said. “The ice storm will compound economic hardships for agricultural producers who have already withstood catastrophic losses due to enduring drought conditions.”

Maximum driving time for vehicles providing direct assistance related to this emergency are waived for its duration.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration but must comply with all applicable regulations once direct assistance ends.

We have declared a statewide emergency for widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter ice storm that left over 20,000 North Dakotans without electricity. 1/https://t.co/q0RowG8FTJ — Gov. Doug Burgum (@GovDougBurgum) December 29, 2023

Fuel emergency in Iowa

High demand throughout the Midwest and a need for timely access to supplies of motor and heating fuels led to the suspension of hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating purposes.

“The effects of this fuel access constraint are being felt throughout the state, and drivers transporting motor and heating fuels are experiencing long wait times at terminals and challenging driving conditions with ice- and snow-covered roads,” the Iowa declaration said.

(1-11 7 a.m.)You might want to run those errands today. Here’s the latest information from our @NWSDesMoines partners about winter weather starting tonight. Get weather updates at https://t.co/gCyvZznk72 and travel impacts at https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b or the Iowa 511 app. pic.twitter.com/IlTjS8xwge — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) January 11, 2024

This exemption applies to state and interstate roads.

Drivers operating under the order are not required to carry a copy of it.

Additional guidelines:

No motor carrier shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle.

A driver must be given 10 consecutive hours off duty upon request before being required to return to service.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect may not take advantage of this emergency.

Upon expiration or when a driver is relieved of emergency assistance, a driver that has had at least 34 consecutive hours off duty can start on-duty status hours and their 60/70 clock at zero. LL

