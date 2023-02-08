ELD removal trend continues

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is continuing efforts to remove electronic logging devices that fail to meet the minimum requirements from the agency’s registry.

FMCSA announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it had placed ONE PLUS ELD from its list of registered devices.

FMCSA sent an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use ONE PLUS ELD’s ORS device (n/k/a 1 PL Logs) must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked device(s) with compliant ELD(s) from the Registered Devices list before April 10.

Motor carriers have a period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked devices with compliant ELDs. If the device provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the device back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.

During this period, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using ONE PLUS ELD for “No records of duty status” or “Failed to use a registered ELD.” During this time, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software, or use the ONE PLUS ELD display as a backup method to review the hours-of-service data.

Beginning April 10, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked device would be considered to be operating without an ELD and drivers could be placed out of service.

A trend

The ONE PLUS ELD is the third device FMCSA has revoked in a little more than a week.

On Jan. 31, FMCSA removed TMS ONE’s “ELD ONE,” model number OELD01, from the list of registered devices. Effective Feb. 3, the agency removed Nationwide ELD from the list of registered devices, because of a “failure to meet minimum requirements.”

Land Line’s questions to FMCSA about whether or not the series of removals is part of a concerted effort to clean up the list of registered devices weren’t immediately returned on Feb. 8.

In addition, several ELD companies have recently opted to remove themselves from the list of registered devices. Currently, there are about 830 ELDs on the registry.

Self-certification

Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices.

OOIDA says a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL