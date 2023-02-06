Another ELD hits chopping block

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is revoking another electronic logging device.

Effective Feb. 3, the agency removed Nationwide ELD from the list of registered devices, because of a “failure to meet minimum requirements.”

FMCSA sent an industry email to let motor carriers know that all who use Nationwide devices must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked device(s) and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours-of-service data. Replace the revoked devices with compliant ELDs from the list before April 4.

Motor carriers have a period of up to 60 days to replace the revoked devices with compliant electronic logging system. If the provider corrects all identified deficiencies, FMCSA will place the device back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry and the field.

During this period, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using Nationwide ELD for “no record of duty status” or “failing to use a registered ELD.” During this time, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software, or use the Nationwide ELD display as a backup method to review the hours-of-service data.

Beginning April 4, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked device listed above would be considered to be operating without an ELD and drivers could be placed out of service.

ELD ONE

This is the second electronic logging appliance that FMCSA has revoked in recent weeks.

On Jan. 31, FMCSA removed TMS ONE’s “ELD ONE,” model number OELD01, from the list of registered ELDs. Drivers and carriers using the device will have 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant device.

In addition, several ELD companies have opted to remove themselves from the list of registered devices. Currently, there are about 830 ELDs on the registry.

Self-certification

Since the electronic logging mandate took effect, FMCSA has allowed companies to self-certify the devices.

OOIDA says a comprehensive certification process is long overdue.

“It has become abundantly clear the decision to allow self-certification has been a major disservice to motor carriers, as faulty and ultimately noncompliant devices have been listed on the agency’s registry,” OOIDA wrote as part of comments to FMCSA in November. “While mandating the use of ELDs, the federal government must take the necessary steps to ensure all devices listed on the registry are compliant.” LL